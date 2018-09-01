'John McCain was defined by love'
John McCain: Eulogies mark 'passing of American greatness'

Senator John McCain's daughter, Meghan, has delivered an emotional eulogy for her father at a memorial service at Washington's National Cathedral.

Former US presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush also paid tribute to the Vietnam War veteran, remembering his commitment to the ideals of the US and his ability to respect his rivals, as well as the "mischievous streak" that may have secured him a "last laugh".

