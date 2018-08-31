'Thank you, Lord, for Aretha'

Media player
Aretha Franklin: Family and friends remember the Queen of Soul
Former President Bill Clinton and Motown legend Smokey Robinson were among the speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral.
The event was held at Greater Grace Temple, the church where the Queen of Soul was a featured performer at Rosa Parks' funeral.
31 Aug 2018
