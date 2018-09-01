Obama on John McCain's 'last laugh'

Media player
John McCain: Obama on 'last laugh' of former political rival
Former US President Barack Obama was among those delivering eulogies to Senator John McCain at a memorial service at Washington's National Cathedral.
He praised the Vietnam War veteran's commitment to American ideals, and noted that he might have been having the "last laugh" in his choice of speakers at the service.
01 Sep 2018
