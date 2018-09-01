McCain's daughter in tearful tribute

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John McCain: Daughter's tribute to 'great man'
Meghan McCain has given an emotional tribute to her father at his memorial service in Washington.
She said the congregation had gathered to mourn "American greatness" and not "cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly".
-
01 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window