Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US twins celebrate turning 102
Turning 102 is reason enough to celebrate, but for twins Ann and Gussie Crumby it was extra special as they marked the occasion together.
After moving apart to have families of their own, the twins found their way back to each other in the late 90s and have been inseparable since.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window