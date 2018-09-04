Brett Kavanaugh: 'I would be a team player'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh: 'I would be a team player'
In his first day of nomination hearings to join the US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh told senators that justices must never be partisan.
-
04 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45414503/supreme-court-nominee-kavanaugh-i-would-be-a-team-playerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window