'We won?' Democrat reacts to shock win

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ayanna Pressley: Democrat reacts to shock primary win
Ayanna Pressley is set to become the first African-American woman to represent Massachusetts in US Congress, after a primary upset.
She beat veteran Michael Capuano to the Democratic nomination for the House of Representatives seat in November's mid-term election.
-
05 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45422465/ayanna-pressley-democrat-reacts-to-shock-primary-winRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window