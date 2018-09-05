Congressman 'auctions' protester out of hearing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Congressman 'auctions' shouting protester out of hearing
When a protester interrupted a Capitol Hill hearing with Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, a congressman dealt with the disruption in a novel way.
-
05 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45428138/congressman-auctions-shouting-protester-out-of-hearingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window