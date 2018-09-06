Officer under scrutiny for tasing girl

Media player
Police officer under scrutiny for tasing 11-year-old girl
The girl was caught shoplifting outside a Cincinnati grocery store. She was taken to hospital following the incident.
06 Sep 2018
