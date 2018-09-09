'We definitely want to get back to free trade'
US trade wars: Montana farmers 'rely on international customers'

The majority of Montana farmer's wheat is exported abroad and have been impacted by US trade wars.

Michelle Erickson-Jones tells North America correspondent James Cook her concerns for the industry and her hoped that free trade will be restored.

  • 09 Sep 2018
