Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane Florence seen from space
More than a million people in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia have been ordered to leave their homes as Florence is predicted to make landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina, late on Thursday.
The National Hurricane Center said: "Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday night."
-
11 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window