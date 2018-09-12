Hurricane Florence: 'Everybody's frightened'
Several US states are braced for what could be a catastrophic storm when Hurricane Florence hits the East Coast.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in part of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

  12 Sep 2018
