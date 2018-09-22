Video

16-year-old Justin Smith is an activist for the Never Again movement and March For Our Lives, two campaigns that are fighting for tighter gun control laws in the US.

He’s from Birmingham in Alabama – a city that was famous for civil rights activism during the 50s and 60s.

Every day at school he’s reminded that he’s walking in the steps of Martin Luther King – but how do figures like Dr King influence activists like Justin today?

You can find out more about the modern role of the churches in the US in fighting for social justice today by listening to the World Service's Heart and Soul programme here.

Produced by Sophia Smith Galer