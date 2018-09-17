North Carolina floodwaters rise after storm

Media player
Storm Florence: Floodwaters rise in North Carolina
Storm Florence has dumped up to 40in (100cm) of rain on parts of North Carolina since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina, has been cut off from the rest of the state.
17 Sep 2018
Share
