North Carolina floodwaters rise after storm
Storm Florence has dumped up to 40in (100cm) of rain on parts of North Carolina since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina, has been cut off from the rest of the state.

  • 17 Sep 2018
