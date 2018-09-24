Media player
Kavanaugh protesters arrested on Capitol Hill
After a second woman publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill to show their support for the accusers.
Some were arrested.
Judge Kavanaugh has strongly denied the allegations against him.
24 Sep 2018
