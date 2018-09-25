Trump: Kavanaugh accuser 'admits she was drunk'

Media player
Brett Kavanaugh: Second accuser admits she was drunk - Trump
President Trump has dismissed the second allegation of sexual assault made against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
On Sunday, a former Yale University classmate said Mr Kavanaugh once exposed himself to her at a party.
Judge Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him.
Speaking at a news conference at the UN, President Trump said that the allegation should not keep his pick from taking up a seat on the court.
25 Sep 2018
