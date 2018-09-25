Trump: Kavanaugh accuser 'admits she was drunk'
Brett Kavanaugh: Second accuser admits she was drunk - Trump

President Trump has dismissed the second allegation of sexual assault made against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On Sunday, a former Yale University classmate said Mr Kavanaugh once exposed himself to her at a party.

Judge Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him.

Speaking at a news conference at the UN, President Trump said that the allegation should not keep his pick from taking up a seat on the court.

  • 25 Sep 2018
