Ford: 'Brett put his hand over my mouth'
Video

Christine Blasey Ford describes alleged assault by Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by the Supreme Court pick when they were teenagers, has told a Senate hearing what she remembers happening to her at a house party.

Brett Kavanaugh, who is to also give his version of events to senators, disputes her account and has denied all allegations of sexual assault.

  • 27 Sep 2018
