Ford: 'Brett put his hand over my mouth'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christine Blasey Ford describes alleged assault by Brett Kavanaugh
Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by the Supreme Court pick when they were teenagers, has told a Senate hearing what she remembers happening to her at a house party.
Brett Kavanaugh, who is to also give his version of events to senators, disputes her account and has denied all allegations of sexual assault.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45660295/christine-blasey-ford-describes-alleged-assault-by-brett-kavanaughRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window