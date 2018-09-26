Media player
George Washington may have had a bad past - Trump
One of the most revered presidents in US history, George Washington, may have had a bad past, said President Trump as he discussed the accusations made against his Supreme Court nominee.
"He may have had some - I think accusations - made,” said the president. Washington owned slaves but it was unclear what he was referring to.
26 Sep 2018
