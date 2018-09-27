Media player
Brett Kavanaugh: Christine Blasey Ford starts her evidence
The woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault is giving evidence to the Senate Judiciary committee.
Dr Christine Blasey Ford says that she was attacked at a party when she was 15.
Judge Kavanaugh has denied the accusations against him.
27 Sep 2018
