Brett Kavanaugh case: 'They're using MeToo politically'

Women for and against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court were protesting on Capitol Hill ahead of the judiciary committee hearing on Thursday.

  • 27 Sep 2018
