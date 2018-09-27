Media player
Brett Kavanaugh case: 'They're using MeToo politically'
Women for and against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court were protesting on Capitol Hill ahead of the judiciary committee hearing on Thursday.
Video by Aakriti Thapar
27 Sep 2018
