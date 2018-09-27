Media player
Live: Kavanaugh accuser testifies before Senate panel
Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in 1982, is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Judge Kavanaugh, who denies the allegations made by Prof Ford and by two other women who have come forward, will also testify later on Thursday.
Judge Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court by Donald Trump in July and confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate seemed assured until Ford's allegations became public.
27 Sep 2018
