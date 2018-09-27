Trump: China respects 'very large brain'

Media player
Donald Trump says China respects his 'very large brain'
President Trump held a lively news conference at the UN on Wednesday, where he accused China of trying to meddle in the upcoming US midterm elections.
Beijing has stoutly denied interfering, but is yet to comment on another of Mr Trump's claims - that China is concerned about the size of his brain.
27 Sep 2018
