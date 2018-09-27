What Ford doesn't forget
Video

Christine Blasey Ford: What I don't forget

Brett Kavanaugh's accuser Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee her most vivid memories from the night she alleges he sexually assaulted her.

Judge Kavanaugh, who denies the allegations, was nominated for the Supreme Court by Donald Trump in July.

  • 27 Sep 2018
