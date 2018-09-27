'I am terrified'
Christine Blasey Ford: 'I am terrified'

The woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh has given evidence before US senators.

Dr Christine Blasey Ford was questioned by Democratic senators and by a prosecutor representing the Republican members of the committee.

Judge Kavnaugh, who has denied the allegations, is also giving evidence to the hearing.

