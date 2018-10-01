'Without tariffs we wouldn't be standing here'
Donald Trump has said that the trade tariffs that he's been introducing were key to getting the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

He was speaking in the Rose Garden giving details of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which will replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

