Brett Kavanaugh: 'Very scary time for young men in America' - Trump
President Trump says that the allegations made about Brett Kavanaugh have wider implications.
The Supreme Court nominee has vigorously denied allegations of sexual assault made against him. The FBI is currently investigating.
But President Trump told reporters that it heralds a wider problem.
02 Oct 2018
