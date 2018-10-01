How US teens talk about sexual assault
The Kavanaugh hearings and #MeToo movement are shaping conversations high school students are having about sex.

As part of the BBC's Ask America project we talked to teenagers involved in Change the Talk, a Los Angeles programme bringing peer-to-peer sexual violence education into high schools.

