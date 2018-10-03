The Democrat shaking up conservative Texas

Media player
Can Beto O'Rourke end the Democratic drought in Texas?
Beto O'Rourke is challenging a high-profile Republican in a conservative state for his Senate seat – and according to the polls, he just might have a chance.
Filmed by Chuck Tayman
03 Oct 2018
