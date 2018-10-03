Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser's testimony
President Trump has mocked the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a rally in the state of Mississippi.

"What neighbourhood was it in? I don't know," Mr Trump said at the rally. "Where's the house? I don't know. Upstairs, downstairs, where I was. I don't know. But I had one beer. That's the only thing I remember. And a man's life is in tatters."

Five days after Prof Ford gave dramatic testimony in front of a Senate committee during which she alleged that Mr Kavanaugh assaulted her as a teenager.

