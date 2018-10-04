Bereaved mother trains law enforcement
Patti Saylor trains law enforcement on interactions with the disabled

Ethan Saylor was 26 when an interaction with police in a cinema resulted in his death by asphyxiation.

His mother Patti has taken it upon herself to educate law enforcement on how to best interact with people with disabilities.

