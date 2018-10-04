Police: 'I didn't have a choice but to shoot'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sgt Cory Nooner: 'I didn't have a choice but to shoot'

In 2018, at least 136 persons with a disability have been killed by police.

Sgt Cory Nooner with the Oklahoma City Police Department describes one occasion where he says he had no other choice but to shoot a woman.

  • 04 Oct 2018