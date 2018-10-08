Wildlife photographer all for zoos
Joel Sartore, the wildlife photographer who is all for zoos

Zoos and aquariums insist animal species depend on them for survival but animal activists argue such facilities are only driven by profit.

Veteran National Geographic wildlife photographer Joel Sartore told the BBC what he thinks zoos bring to the conservation debate.

