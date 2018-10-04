'I got into my perfect man-squat'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Photo of dad changing nappy in squat position goes viral

Dad Donte Palmer explains how he had to improvise to change his son's nappy by popping a squat.

He hopes the picture will raise awareness of a lack of changing facilities in male toilets.

  • 04 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Man campaigns for disabled toilet changes