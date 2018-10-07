The teenagers partying with postcards

Video

Forget your emails and phones. American teenagers are using crayons to send their political message.

Dylan Corn and her friends are Democrats and they want people to vote ahead of the US mid-terms next month.

The vote comes exactly two years after Donald Trump was elected US President.

This time the public are choosing members of Congress, but how they vote could affect how the rest of Mr Trump’s presidency turns out.

Video produced by Daniel South and Maria Rosa Badia.

