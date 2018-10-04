FBI report 'product of incomplete investigation'
FBI report 'product of incomplete investigation' - Feinstein

Senator Dianne Feinstein says that she believes the White House limited the scope of the investigation into allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Senators are able to read the report, but its contents will not be made public.

  • 04 Oct 2018
