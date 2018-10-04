Media player
Brett Kavanaugh: Supreme Court protests rock Capitol Hill
Protesters gathered on Capitol Hill on Thursday, as the FBI shared with senators the results of an investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
04 Oct 2018
