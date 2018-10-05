Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aerial photos capture inequalities in US cities
'Unequal Scenes' is a photography project by Johnny Miller that uses a drone to show how infrastructure decisions affect different communities, particularly African-Americans.
-
05 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45752411/aerial-photos-capture-inequalities-in-us-citiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window