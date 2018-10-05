Stormy Daniels: 'I'd never humiliate someone'

Video

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has revealed why she chose to include such intimate details about her alleged affair with US President Donald Trump in her book.

She spoke to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in her first interview outside of the US since the release of Full Disclosure.

President Trump has always denied having an affair with Stormy Daniels, but has admitted that she was paid hush money.

