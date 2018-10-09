Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Capturing the neon relics of the American West
Once a familiar sight by the side of the road, neon motel and drive-in signs are becoming a thing of the past.
Photographer Steve Fitch has been taking pictures of them for three decades and now his latest book Vanishing Vernacular gives a glimpse at this vanishing part of the American West.
Video by Aakriti Thapar
-
09 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window