Protests against Trump court nominee
Protests outside Supreme Court against Brett Kavanaugh nomination

Protesters have been demonstrating outside the Supreme Court in Washington against Donald Trump's nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Judge Kavanaugh looks set to be confirmed by the Senate on Saturday to a lifetime appointment on the top US court.

In recent weeks, Mr Kavanaugh has been embroiled in a bitter battle over sexual assault allegations, which he denies.

  • 06 Oct 2018
