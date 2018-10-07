Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Melania: I don't always agree with Trump
US First Lady Melania Trump has said she doesn't "always agree" with President Trump's tweets.
Speaking on a tour of Egypt, Mrs Trump also discussed her support for Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.
-
07 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window