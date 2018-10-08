Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New York limousine ploughed into crowd
Twenty people have been killed in a crash involving a limousine transporting people to a party in the US state of New York, police say.
All 18 people in the limousine died along with two pedestrians in the incident on Saturday afternoon in the town of Schoharie.
Eyewitnesses described seeing an SUV-style stretch limousine leave the road and plough into people at a store and cafe near a busy intersection.
-
08 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window