Kavanaugh 'caught up in a hoax' - Trump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brett Kavanaugh 'caught up in a hoax' - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the sex assault claims against his new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were a "hoax" and "all made up".

  • 08 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Brett Kavanaugh wins Supreme Court nomination