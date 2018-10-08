Kavanaugh 'caught up in a hoax'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kavanaugh 'caught up in a hoax'

President Trump says sex assault claims about new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were "all made up".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Oct 2018