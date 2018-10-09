Trump criticises Kavanaugh 'lies'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump criticises Kavanaugh 'lies'

He says the new Supreme Court justice, who has faced sex assault claims and denied them, has been treated unfairly.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Oct 2018