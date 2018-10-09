'Life-threatening hurricane' to hit Florida

Media player
Hurricane Michael: Florida braces for 'life-threatening' storm
Hurricane Michael may reach category three strength before it arrives in Florida, possibly on Wednesday, and will then move up the US East Coast.
Officials say it is a "life-threatening hurricane" and have ordered residents along the Florida gulf coast to evacuate.
09 Oct 2018
