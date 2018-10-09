Media player
Nikki Haley: 'Jared is such a hidden genius'
As the US ambassador to the UN resigns, she leaves her position singing praise to the president's daughter and son-in-law.
The BBC's Kim Gittleson and Barbara Plett Usher discuss Kushner's role in trade negotiations and peace talks.
09 Oct 2018
