Nikki Haley: 'Jared is such a hidden genius'
Video

Nikki Haley: 'Jared is such a hidden genius'

As the US ambassador to the UN resigns, she leaves her position singing praise to the president's daughter and son-in-law.

The BBC's Kim Gittleson and Barbara Plett Usher discuss Kushner's role in trade negotiations and peace talks.

  • 10 Oct 2018