Hurricane Michael: Storm nears Florida coast
Hurricane Michael hits Florida coast

Governor Rick Scott warns residents who stayed behind to seek shelter from what's expected to be the "most destructive storm" to hit Florida in a century.

  • 10 Oct 2018