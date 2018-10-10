How Hurricane Michael is battering the US
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hurricane Michael: Videos show destruction in US

Hurricane Michael has made landfall in Florida's north-west Panhandle region with winds reaching 155mph.

It has been called the worst storm in 100 years by Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Videos are emerging of the destruction the hurricane is causing across the region.

It is expected to move quickly up the US East Coast.

  • 10 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Hurricane Michael: Storm hits Florida coast